High School students help to build economic growth In Downtown Sterling

STERLING (WREX) — New retail spaces are coming to Downtown Sterling, with local high school students from 'Whiteside Area Career Center', building the retail incubators from the ground up.
"The kids have done tremendous, they're learning as they go," Sterling Main Street Executive Director, Janna Groharing said, "Its really a community project with their input, a good learning process for them, its good to get them involved and this is how you really build things important to your community as well."
Monday through Friday, these building students come in three different groups throughout the day, each having two designated buildings to work on out of six.
"As a high school student, I am helping people out, because down the road, I can be an entrepreneur," High School Senior, Jaesen Johns said.
"I can be a business owner, and I would want those facilities available to me if I were to start up a business because anything can help."
The shops are set to open May 2023, with the openings aligning with a seasonal schedule, planned to close in December of the same. If you are interested in applying to rent one of the units, visit their website.