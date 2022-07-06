High gas prices not only hit at the pump, but on the farm

High gas prices across the country are affecting local farms. Some farmers use up to 1,000 gallons of diesel gas per day, making it one of their largest expenses.
“I think the trucking side of it where we’re transporting grain is the most expensive part… it makes it difficult… you know, like I said, if we’re on the road every day, it gets expensive to fill that semi up.” Says Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau president Steve Fricke.
“Back in March it was costing me $450 to fill up my semi, but today it costs well over $1,000,” added Fricke.
13 News will have more coverage of this issue as the summer continues.