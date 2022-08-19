Black Business Month Coverage: CynD'or Candles

Belvidere (WREX) -- In continuing coverage for black business month, one business that brings light to the stateline is CynD'or candles, a small business in Belvidere.
Candles are a passion for owner Cynthia Garner, but her heart goes beyond the smells and the light. She wanted to take her mom with her on her small business journey by combining the first three letters of her name and moms' name.
"Her name was Dorothy, D-O-R, and I have been trying to figure out what to do with it, so the vision God gave me he said to do candles and name it Cyn'Dor, and it was like wow," Garner says.
Her heart for the business doesn't stop there- last year after getting Covid-19 and hospitalized, she permanently lost her sense of smell. However, that did not stop her from doing more research on how to advance her candle making skills. She says she did everything through her own research.
"I actually went online and took classes did some classes. It gave me the steps how how to make the candles and went through maybe 75 testers."
Marketing her creations was a one of the biggest challenges along with financial struggles leading her to attend the black woman expo- a event made to promote small businesses, an experience she will never forget.
In her year of owning the business she says she has not received help from city officials and has not even had purchases from the surrounding areas. She makes deals mostly from Rockford, Chicago and cities outside of Illinois.
One source that is in the area that supports businesses is the Economic Development and Growth Dimensions.
Business Enterprise Manager, Heather Wick, says they are present and always happy to help.
"One of the places we work with a lot is office of Commerce and Economic Opportunity." she says.
"But we work with the a special program that and provides them services especially for the minority entrepreneurs as well. We take pride in finding proper funding or resources that they may need that we don't have to really help them get started."
Garner says in the future, when he goes she hopes her family will keep the fire burning.