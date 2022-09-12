Heavy rain fall and flooding impacts homeowners across the Stateline

PEARL CITY (WREX) -- Dozens of homeowners need new sump pumps due to severe flooding.
The Heavy rain during the last 24hours have led to increased flooding through out the region.
Flood advisory were put in place for Winnebago, Boone, and Stephenson's county residents .According to Bobbi Jo Schlueter, Roto-Rooters Mitigation Manager says they have replaced over 42 sump pumps due to burn outs caused by the flooding leaving many residents without a way to clean out flooded basements.
Schlueter says its imperative that people take action as soon as possible.
"if you have standing water in your basement and a floor drain and it's not going down there's a reason it's not going down so we need to clear that line or if it's in a crawl space sometimes pump that water out to alleviate those problems to save furnaces to save water heaters," said Schlueter
She continued to say,
"Take any small amount of water very serious you know a lot of people will say I have a few cracks that leak here and there well small cracks become big cracks over time and create more seepage."
Joele Martins who lives in pearl city they are lucky to not have seen any severe damages.
"So we get a foot and a half in the basement and there is nothing you can do. It comes in through the walls and you can't do anything".
Martins continued to say,
"you get your sub pump going you wait because it starts coming in because there isn't much you can do if its coming in the walls you cant stop it," said Martins.