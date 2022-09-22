Heating Unit Safety Tips Ahead Of The Cold Weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) - With the start of fall and the drop in temperature, its time to dust off those heaters.
But don't plug them in just yet, check out these safety tips for the season.
"About one in every 6 house fires are started by heating appliances and about one in every five fire deaths in homes occur as a result of heating appliances," says Michael Schnaper Arson Investigator of the Rockford Fire Department.
Michael Schnaper has been an arson investigator for the past 11 years, he wants to make sure we're using our heating units properly.
"If they do use a space heater that they are giving themselves at least 3 feet of space from any combustible stuff, we're talking blankets, papers, anything like that, basically you just want to leave that space heater in a more centrally located area so it heats the room without burning anything," explains Schnaper.
He also says space heaters should not be left on all day, they should be turned off when going to bed.
When it comes to furnaces, make sure they are properly maintained before the start of the cold months, accumulated dust could cause a fire.
"Don't store things on top of your furnace or directly next to your furnace, there are vents on the side of furnaces for a reason and those things need to get the air out," advises Schnaper.
Michael's most important word of advice is the year long maintenance of your appliances.
"The biggest thing I tell people is you have to properly maintain your home so if you have a fire place make sure that your chimney has been properly serviced, if you have a furnace, make sure that's been properly serviced," says Schnaper.
If you live in Boone and Winnebago county there's a resource available to you right now, the Emergency Furnace Program.
"If their furnace is inoperable or as you had said earlier maybe its putting out gas or its not safe for any reason than the Emergency Furnace Program assists eligible homeowners in approving them to receive a voucher, we're part of a pilot voucher program," explains Owen Carter, Deputy Director of Program Operations for Health and Human Services Department.
The Emergency Furnace Program is quite popular, sometimes even with a waiting list.
Visit here for list of all the energy programs the county has to offer: https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/human-services/community-services/energy-programs/