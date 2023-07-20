Heat and Wildcats showcase Stateline basketball talent at Chicago Tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Stateline basketball was turning heads at the Nike Tournament of Champions. Both the Rockford Heat and Midwest Wildcats took home big tournament wins.
The Heat's 17U team took home first place to win the Platinum Division championship.
"It was a really big weekend for our young ladies," Coach John O'Bryan said. "They deserve all the recognition they may get from it."
The tournament had a lot of college recruiting watching on, they had a front row seat to the standout performances.
"That's a win," O'Bryan said. "The win for us is when our young ladies get to find that home and destination for them at the college level."
The Wildcats 15U team did the same at the tournament, they won the Diamond Division Platinum bracket with just six players.
"Seeing these girls evolve and work at their game is amazing to watch," Head Coach Aaron Westlund said. "They all work really hard. It was an amazing accomplishment."
The Wildcats showed some big time improvement in the tournament itself. They lost to a North Dakota team by 22 points, but won their rematch against them in the championship game.
"We just knew we shouldn't have been beaten that bad," Aquin Freshman and Wildcat player Paityn London said. "We knew we just had to put in some more work."
The big wins from both the Wildcats and the Heat showed off all the talent that Stateline basketball has to offer. They'll show off their skills outside of the state soon, The Wildcats head to Ohio on Friday for their second to last tournament of the season. While the Heat prepare to go to Washington D.C. to do the same.