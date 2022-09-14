Healthy Choices At City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Friday at city market a new approach to nutrition is on it's way. Beginning with mushrooms.
A business called Iconic Fungi was created to provide a healthier option for those who are vegan and need a alternative to meat. But the biggest reason was to commemorate her mom, according to sales representative and co-owner, Chasidy Claus.
"A big part in learning the health benefits was my mom having cancer...it was a huge push...I heard mushrooms are beneficial in helping fighting cancer."
Some of the most popular items she sells are her powdered mushrooms, Lion Mane, used for heart, digestive and brain health.
From word of mouth she was able to give people exactly what they were asking for.
"We had a small group of people that ordered from us, and it just bigger and bigger and word spread", said Claus.
"When we started doing the markets I later started branching out into trying jerky's and experimenting with all the different things you can do with the mushrooms., like for medicinal use or mushrooms that you can powder up, or make seasoning salts."
According to Dr. Henna Muzaffar PhD, RD, FAND, Assistant Professor and EDOC Facilitator of the Nutrition, Dietetics & Wellness; School of Health Studies at the College of Health & Human Sciences; Northern Illinois University.
"It provide us with selenium, they provide us with copper they provide us with magnesium as well she said,". "Mushrooms also provide a good sense of potassium actually if you eat a couple of mushrooms they provide us as much as potassium as a banana."
Claus created her business two years ago and with the help of city market on Friday's and northern market on Saturdays' her ability to expand has helped restaurants in the community.
"One of the markets that we do on Saturday mornings, we have a restaurant right next t us called the Norwegian and they started buying the mushrooms right away to make dishes in their restaurant which is awesome."
Just one more thing that makes these fungi's iconic.
Be sure to check them out on Friday!