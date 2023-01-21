UPDATE: Driver in Boone County head-on crash has died

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Boone County Saturday morning.
Boone County Fire Protection Dist. 2 says they were called to a crash on Illinois Rt. 76 between Spring Creek Rd. and Squaw Prairie Rd. north of Belvidere just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
According to fire officials, two cars crashed head-on on Rt. 76. Both cars were heavily damaged in the crash.
One of the drivers involved in the crash later died at a local hospital. Officials said Saturday morning that the driver was extricated from the car with severe injuries and later stabilized at the hospital.
The other driver involved in the crash was not hurt.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
This article has been updated to reflect additional developments Saturday afternoon.