 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Driver in Boone County head-on crash has died

  • Updated
  • 0
Boone Co Crash 1.png
Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Boone County Saturday morning.

Boone County Fire Protection Dist. 2 says they were called to a crash on Illinois Rt. 76 between Spring Creek Rd. and Squaw Prairie Rd. north of Belvidere just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to fire officials, two cars crashed head-on on Rt. 76. Both cars were heavily damaged in the crash.

Boone Co Crash 2.png

One of the drivers involved in the crash later died at a local hospital. Officials said Saturday morning that the driver was extricated from the car with severe injuries and later stabilized at the hospital.

The other driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

This article has been updated to reflect additional developments Saturday afternoon.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you