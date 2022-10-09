Head of The Rock Regatta event brings thousands to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Thousands gathered October 9 to watch the Head of the Rock Regatta event at Rock Valley River Valley YMCA.
The 3.1 mile race took place on the Rock River.
Rockford YMCA Rowing Crew member Abigail Daniele says she's thrilled to be competing.
"This [is] actually the first time I've rode in Head of the Rock because the first four years it was canceled... and then last year my doubles partner and I we were just about a quarter in and then they canceled our race because of the weather. It was actually crazy... there was lightening and it was super rainy so this is the first Regatta I've actually been to that it's nice out,” said Daniele.
The course may have been challenging but competitors say it added a little excitement to the usual race.
"The course had a little bit of a strong headwind, but that made for an interesting race condition... but also adds that challenging aspect to it which I really enjoyed and I think helped us out,” said Patrick King of the Purdue Rowing Crew.
Daniele didn’t win her race, but says that Regatta isn’t about winning or losing.
"We train to enjoy the sport. We train to actually like it because if you just keep going aggressively and you just see yourself doing that, you're just going to get burnt out. You have to really enjoy what you do,” said Daniele.
Two thousand rowers participated in the event.
The Ski Broncs water skiing team were also recognized for their continued support of the annual competition.