'He wants to throw the ball, I want to catch it' Ballard brothers ready to lead Crusaders offense

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Crusaders are coming off one of their best seasons in years, winning their first playoff game since 2016 under first year head coach Jeff Luedke.

They're aiming for the playoffs again in 2023, this time with a new man under center. Daniel Ballard will start at quarterback for the Crusaders in his sophomore season.

One of his main targets will be older brother David Ballard III. The speedy slot receiver showed his skills in the Crusaders' playoff clinching game against Winnebago to close out the 2022 regular season.

The brothers are excited to show off what they can do together on the field.

"It's everything," Daniel Ballard said. "I know all of his skills, all his moves, everything he does."

"He's always wanted to be quarterback," junior receiver David Ballard III said. "Now that our coaches have given him the chance, he's not losing it. It's something we've dreamed about since we were little kids. He wants to throw the ball, I want to catch it."

One of the Crusaders other slot receivers will have some strong chemistry with the Ballards too.

"They're actually my neighbors," slot receiver John Behmer said. "We've all known each other a long time while playing football. We already have the chemistry."

The Crusaders open up their season at home against Winnebago.