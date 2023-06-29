HAZMAT team called to Rockford home after pool chemical mishap

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of a chemical spill Thursday evening on Westchester Drive.
Fire crews found residents of the home standing outside.
The homeowner reported he had been preparing chemicals to treat his swimming pool. While mixing the chemicals, he became overwhelmed by the chemical odors.
The Hazardous Materials Response Team was called out to investigate.
Firefighters used electronic air quality monitors to evaluate the air inside.
The home was ventilated to remove any contaminants and the remaining chemicals were disposed of properly.
One resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.
No other injuries occurred as a result of this incident.