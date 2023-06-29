 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

HAZMAT team called to Rockford home after pool chemical mishap

Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of a chemical spill Thursday evening on Westchester Drive.

Fire crews found residents of the home standing outside.

The homeowner reported he had been preparing chemicals to treat his swimming pool. While mixing the chemicals, he became overwhelmed by the chemical odors.

The Hazardous Materials Response Team was called out to investigate.

Firefighters used electronic air quality monitors to evaluate the air inside.

The home was ventilated to remove any contaminants and the remaining chemicals were disposed of properly.

One resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.

No other injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

