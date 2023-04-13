Hazardous Materials Safety Month reminds public of how to safely handle chemicals

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has declared April to be Hazardous Materials Safety Month.
“The IEMA Hazardous Materials Unit constantly monitors reports of releases or spills,” explained IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “In addition, IEMA partners with the Illinois Fire Service Institute (ISFI) in offering guidance and hazardous materials training to all businesses and organizations in Illinois.”
IEMA also works alongside Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs), first responders, and emergency managers to educate the public about hazardous materials that can be found at over 8,600 active Tier II chemical facilities throughout Illinois.
“Chemicals are used every day, from detergents to fuel to medicines to food preservatives,” said Tate-Nadeau. “We have thousands of entities across the state that produce and store these chemicals and that’s the reason we prepare for potential chemical releases.”
Tips on how to properly handle household chemicals:
- Follow the instructions printed on the label for usage and storage
- Don't mix products together. This can cause deadly gases or a fire.
- Store products in their original containers. Do not transfer.
- Store anything that can catch fire away from your home.
- Only fill portable gasoline containers outdoors. Make sure the container is on the ground before you fill it.
- Never store materials that can cause a fire in direct sunlight or nearby a heat source.
- Hazardous materials should be kept out of reach of children and pets.
- Use safety locks or guardrails on areas where you store materials. This will prevent shelves and cabinets from falling or tipping.
- Wear gloves or goggles when you use these materials.