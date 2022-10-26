Haunted House For A Good Cause

ROCHELLE (WREX) — If your looking for something spooky to do on Halloween, one family has you covered.
Dhana and Karl Hansen of Rochelle have transformed their home to a haunted trail that people of all ages would enjoy.
Admission to the haunted house is free but the couple do welcome donations, which will go towards the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.
That charity's mission is to support other non-profit organizations in the area. People have the opportunity to check out this unique event on Halloween.