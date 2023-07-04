Hassel family celebrates their 90th family reunion and 4th of July gathering

PECATONICA — The Hassel Family celebrates their 90th July 4th family reunion.
Since 1934 the family has gathered on the 4th of July to celebrate family and fellowshipping with one another.
The Hassel family keeps a record of each reunion. This record book allows them to pass down stories through the years.
Staci Thompson is the reunion's secretary and treasurer. Thompson says she is proud to help keep the tradition alive.
"It's rare to have a large extended family continually get together every year and make it a priority,” said Thompson.
Donna Hassel Jones hopes the annual reunion impacts younger generations.
"I want them to learn and practice the values we had growing up. I think we had good values instilled in us. I want them to be able to carry on with those,” said Donna Hassel Jones.
Doris Hassel Larkin traveled from Minnesota to be at the reunion. Larkin was overjoyed to see her distant relatives.
"The biggest thing is coming back for a happy time. We come back when somebody passes or whatever, so this is great to come back at a happy time,” said Doris Hassel Larkin.
Around 60 people attended the 2023 Hassel family reunion.