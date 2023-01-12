Harvard teen arrested after spray painting property in multiple neighborhoods

HARVARD — A 13-year-old Harvard teen has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Criminal Damage and Defacement after spray painting property in multiple neighborhoods.
On December 21, 2022 around 3:21 p.m., Harvard Police Department officers saw that the word "Crip" had been spray painted on multiple houses, signs, and cars located in the 800 block of Dewey Street sometime earlier in the day.
On January 10, 2023 throughout the evening and January 11 throughout the day, several more Harvard citizens reported that an unknown person had again spray painted the word "Crip" on several houses and cars in the 700 block of Dewey Street, and in the 100 and 200 block of Galvin Parkway, all located within the Park Pointe subdivision.
After a thorough investigation and the public's help on January 12, 2023 around 11:14 a.m., a 13-year-old Harvard teen was arrested and charged with:
- One count Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
- Nine counts of Criminal Defacement
- One count of Criminal Damage to Property
The Harvard teen was released to a parent and petitioned to McHenry County Court Services.