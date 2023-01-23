Harvard Junior High 8th Grader wins national essay contest

HARVARD (WREX) -- A local 8th grader is getting national recognition after winning first place in an essay contest.
Isabella Lazaro is a student at Harvard Junior High.
She recently won the National Association for Bilingual Education's student essay competition.
Isabella's essay was chosen out of 400 other applicants.
Lazaro said her family is a huge inspiration for her success.
"I can speak with my family that doesn't speak English and they tell me a lot of their life and a lot of traditions that they have, and I wouldn't have known about if I couldn't speak Spanish," First Place Essay Winner, Isabella Lazaro said.
Isabella said she focused her award-winning essay on why she's proud to be bilingual.
"Being able to speak Spanish and English lets me speak with my family and how we can learn from each other and how I can share with them and how it opens a lot of doors and there are a lot of opportunities for people that are bilingual," Lazaro said.
Isabella is part of Harvard's Dual Language program, and school leaders said they couldn't be more proud.
"That moment of goosebumps and then just happy tears and excitement. Our dual language program is a source of pride for so many individuals and to see and hear Isabella's achievement was just awesome," Bilingual Director of Harvard CUSD 50, Amber Bowgren said.
Isabella Lazaro will present her winning essay to attendees during the NABE awards luncheon next month in Portland, Oregon.