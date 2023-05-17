Harvard High School students receive Associate Degree through DUO program

HARVARD, Ill. — On Saturday, May 13, the first group of 14 Harvard High School DUO students received their McHenry County College (MCC) associate degree a week before their high school graduation.
“I am immensely proud of this group of students that are graduating not only with their high school diplomas, but also their well-deserved associate degrees,” said D50 Superintendent Dr. Corey Tafoya. “I have no doubt that they will continue to inspire and reshape the world around them.”
The DUO Program is an early college program made through a partnership between McHenry County College and Harvard Community Unit School District 50.
The program provides academically-motivated students enrolled in District 50 an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and Associate of Arts degree at the same time.
During student's final two years of high school, they will take a combination of dual credit courses through District 50 at Harvard High School and MCC courses offered at the McHenry County College campus.
“I feel that I gained a sense of maturity that I believe I lacked at the beginning of my high school career,” said student Eric Castaneda. “The DUO program gave me a taste of what the college experience is really like and it was eye-opening. Even though I was only a part-time student, I still felt like a full-time college student. Overall, it was a great experience.”
In addition to completing core content requirements, students were able to explore other areas like accounting, business, computer-aided drafting (CAD), criminal justice, broadcast journalism, health, and web design.
Overall, the group of DUO students earned 815 credits, saving each student $6,800.
Students do not pay for this program but must apply and meet minimum eligibility requirements. Instead, students are only responsible for additional fees and books.
Transportation is provided by the school district.
Tuition is covered equally by District 50, MCC, and Harvard Community Education Foundation.