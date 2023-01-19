Harvard 8th grader wins first place in in national bilingual essay contest

HARVARD, Ill. — Harvard Junior High 8th grade student Isabella Lazaro has been recognized as the middle school first-place award winner in the National Association for Bilingual Education's (NABE) 2023 Bilingual Student Essay Competition.
NABE is a national, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the representation and advocacy of bilingual and multilingual students and educators.
Lazaro will receive $500, a NABE certificate and the NABE 'Shining Star' trophy.
She was chosen out of over 400 other applicants.
In her essay, Lazara explains how being bilingual strengthens her family: "My inspiration for writing the essay was mainly my family and how being bilingual helps me maintain my Mexican roots."
Lazaro has been teaching her grandmother English, and her grandmother has been teaching her Spanish. “My family was super excited when my mom got the call and she called uncles and aunts about it.”
“Bella, like so many of the scholars at CUSD 50, is realizing today more than ever how important bilingualism or multilingualism is in today's world,” said Amber Bowgren, CUSD 50 Director of Language and Cultural Education.
“She encapsulated in her NABE student essay what our mission and vision is in Harvard's Dual Language Program and we couldn't be more proud of her!”
On February 24, Lazaro will present her award-winning essay to attendees during the NABE 2023 Awards Luncheon at the Oregon Convention Center.