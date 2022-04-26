 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not 'close contact'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced.

That's underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she "has exhibited no symptoms."

Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.