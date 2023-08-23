 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 117 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Harlem School District makes modifications to schools days due to extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Harlem-School-District-122-Web-Pic.jpg

MACHESNEY PARK — As students head back to school and the weather continues to be hot, Stateline school districts are making decisions to keep both students and staff safe. 

The Harlem School District moved recess and physical education classes inside through at least Thursday, something the district said is all a part of the weather protocol they have in-place. 

"When it reaches 95 or the heat index is 95, we keep our kids inside. Our recess periods are 20 minutes long and so it's not a long period of time but obviously when you start to get into temperatures in the mid 90s like that, we really have to be careful and make sure that our kids are safe," Jason Blume, the Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Community Engagement for the district said.

And when it comes to students who typically walk to school, the district said getting there another way may be beneficial the next few days. 

"We want to make sure we reduce the time outside, especially when it's as hot as it is today," Blume said. "Our kids, we're encouraging them to obviously stay hydrated, bring water with them. If families can bring them or if they can pick them up that's the best option."

The Harlem School District began school Monday, with transportation being an important factor in students' days but especially with the weather. 

"Some of our routes are upwards of a half hour or even slightly more and so those are the ones that we have to monitor and again, we want to make sure that the kids bring water and stuff like that. There's not a lot of modification that we can do in situations like this to shorten those routes and so our bus drivers and assistants will monitor that and make sure that the kids have water and stuff that they need," Blume said. 

All of the Harlem School District schools have air conditioning, something the district said they are extra grateful for this week. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you