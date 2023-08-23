Harlem School District makes modifications to schools days due to extreme heat

MACHESNEY PARK — As students head back to school and the weather continues to be hot, Stateline school districts are making decisions to keep both students and staff safe.

The Harlem School District moved recess and physical education classes inside through at least Thursday, something the district said is all a part of the weather protocol they have in-place.

"When it reaches 95 or the heat index is 95, we keep our kids inside. Our recess periods are 20 minutes long and so it's not a long period of time but obviously when you start to get into temperatures in the mid 90s like that, we really have to be careful and make sure that our kids are safe," Jason Blume, the Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Community Engagement for the district said.

And when it comes to students who typically walk to school, the district said getting there another way may be beneficial the next few days.

"We want to make sure we reduce the time outside, especially when it's as hot as it is today," Blume said. "Our kids, we're encouraging them to obviously stay hydrated, bring water with them. If families can bring them or if they can pick them up that's the best option."

The Harlem School District began school Monday, with transportation being an important factor in students' days but especially with the weather.

"Some of our routes are upwards of a half hour or even slightly more and so those are the ones that we have to monitor and again, we want to make sure that the kids bring water and stuff like that. There's not a lot of modification that we can do in situations like this to shorten those routes and so our bus drivers and assistants will monitor that and make sure that the kids have water and stuff that they need," Blume said.

All of the Harlem School District schools have air conditioning, something the district said they are extra grateful for this week.

