Harlem School District faces bus driver shortages

Machesney Park (WREX) -- The Harlem School District is looking to hire 8 more bus drivers.
The Harlem School district is having some trouble looking for bus drivers. It's almost time to go back to school but if enough drivers aren't hired some changes will have to be put in place.
“We have had to change a lot of routes, more kids on them, a little bit longer, just so we could make up the number that we're short, so we had to do some shuttles we normally don't have to do,” said Don Wet, Harlem School District Director of Transportation.
In addition to this, the West has found that people are finding better opportunities for employment.
"It's a part-time job, it's not a ton of cash so if you can find something better, I think people take full time,” said West.
Around 4 thousand kids rely on the buses for transportation to and from school in the Harlem School District.
West is looking to hire at least 8 more drivers before the start of the school year. However, because of new legislation, it is more difficult to become a bus driver now than it was in years prior.
"So, the federal government put out mandated CDL Training so there are just more steps you have to do a lot more steps you have to do before you can even go take a test at the DMV,” said West.
In hopes of finding future applicants West stated that this job might still be perfect for some in need of work.
"I say if you know someone who's just retired or something like that it'd be a great job for them to pick up because you still have most of your day free. You're here in the morning and then the afternoon so if you know somebody send them our way,” said West
If interested in becoming a bus driver call Harlem Schools Department of Transportation at 815-654-4633