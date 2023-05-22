Harlem-Roscoe shoots down idea of auto-aid deal with Capron Rescue

ROSCOE — It took only moments into Monday's board meeting at The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District to realize that an auto aid deal want not in the cards.
In the past, Harlem-Roscoe ran their own dispatch, meaning people near the county line in Boone County could call the department directly and get service if an ambulance was available.
Now, Harlem-Roscoe dispatches through Rockford, meaning people in Boone County District 5 get service from Capron.
Though the department meets all IDPH standards for response time, steady protest from dozens of people have pushed for an agreement to cut response times near the northwest Winnebago/Boone County line.
Capron's first option was Harlem-Roscoe, but Harlem-Roscoe Chief Patrick Trollop says call rates are too high to promise any type of auto aid.
"Call volume is increasing, staffing is decreasing just like everyone else is," Trollop said. "We can't guarantee that we're going to be available. Like I said, we run almost 4,000 calls a year, so the more and more we get busy, the harder it is to say we can go out there."
If the department agreed to mutual aid, Harlem-Roscoe would have to send an ambulance to every call out of North Boone District 5, a burden which was too much for Trollop to commit to. However, Harlem-Roscoe does provide mutual aid, meaning Capron can call Harlem-Roscoe for help, and if they have the extra manpower, they will send an ambulance to help out.
The result wasn't surprising to Boone District 5 Board Members who attended the meeting, but board president Royce Harnish says they will continue to work to have another option outside of Capron Rescue, citing deuterating trust after hearing experiences from people living in the district.
"In past years it seemed like Capron was overriding North Boone and I don't understand that," Harnish said. "The goal should be to save lives and property. There should be no other considerations there if you're in that business."
Boone District 5 does have options to force their way into another departments' service, but nearly all of those options require a referendum on the ballot for approval.