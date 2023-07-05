Harlem-Roscoe Fire responds to two fires on July 4

ROSCOE, Ill. — Two separate fires started in Roscoe on July 4 causing the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Box 11 and Box 12 to be called in for additional help.
The first fire happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Metric Rd next to highway 251.
Fire crews arrived on scene to smoke coming from the roof of a shed for a small business. Box 11 was requested for a 2nd alarm.
Two firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion and related no other injuries were reported.
Approximately 50 minutes later HRFD was called to a residential fire on Waltham Rd. just before 9:00 p.m.
Everyone inside the home safely evacuated, however one pet did die from fire.
HRFD Chief thanks all the auto and mutual aid companies that assisted in both fires.
" It was a long hot night, and everyone worked extremely hard and they all made a huge difference," said Chief Patrick Trollop. " I truly appreciate their efforts and I am always happy to see the MABAS system work as well as it does."