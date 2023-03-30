Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department hopes voters approve small tax now to help plan for the future

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Harlem Roscoe Fire Department will ask voters to approve a new tax on April 4 to help prepare for the future.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Patrick Trollop says steadily increasing call volumes and population in the district will likely require the department to increase its full time staff.
To prepare for the future, Trollop and the board of commissioners put a question on the ballot asking voters to approve a new tax specifically designated for pension funding.
Trollop says that money would only be used for pensions, and that the tax would only cost homeowners with a $100,000 home 48 cents a year.
If approved now, Trollop says the small tax would build a big enough base to allow the department to roll right into hiring when the call volume rises above what they can handle right now.
If the measure fails, Trollop says it will go back on the ballot at a future date, but hopes voters see the value of investing in public safety.
"If we're not available because we don't have the staffing, and an emergency happens, then we don't have anyone to be there," Trollop said. "So we need to make sure our staffing is going to be correct in the future so that way we can ensure public safety overall for the communities that we serve."
The question will appear on your ballot like this:
PROPOSITION TO CREATE A NEW TAX RATE FOR PENSION FUND PURPOSES
"Shall the HARLEM-ROSCOE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, Winnebago County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for firefighters' pension purposes and have an additional tax of 0.001432% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?"