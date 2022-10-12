Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department announces new Fire Chief

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A local fire department will soon have a change of leadership.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department announced Wednesday that Patrick Trollop will become the department's next chief, beginning on Jan. 1.
Trollop has served in the department for 10 years, currently serving as a Battalion Chief.
In his career, he has served as a paramedic for a private ambulance service in the Rockford area and in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Squad Leader.
Current Fire Chief Don Shoevlin announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of this year, triggering a search by the HRFD Board.
The board says Trollop has "clearly demonstrated he has the necessary leadership style, personality and vision for the future that would be a great fit for our community."