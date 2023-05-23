Harlem Huskie signs to join Rockford University's Esports team

ROCKFORD — Rockford University is adding onto its esports team with a local student.
Jeremeh Dagayan has played video games most of his life gaining an in depth expertise of video game knowledge. Now the Harlem Huskie will become a Rockford University Regent focusing on Valorant.
Dagayan has participated in his local esports league at the Boys and Girls Club Carlson Unit in Machesney Park.
"We're super excited to have him at Rockford University," said Esports Director Tanner Elliott. "He's kind respectful, driven to be good in his sport, driven to be good in academics."
Rockford University Esports team is a NCAA D1 Program and is excited to include Jeremeh Dagayan on the team.