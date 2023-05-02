Harlem High School hosts first ever Future Teacher Signing event

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — Harlem High School hosted their first ever Future Teacher Signing event Tuesday afternoon. This event was designed to recognize and showcase students who will be signing and committing to attending college as education majors.
To be recognized, students must have completed all required coursework in the Pathway Program at the high school level and be a declared education major at the respective universities. 12 Harlem seniors signed their letters of intent this afternoon.
One student who signed today shared how much of an impact this program has left on them as they move forward toward the next four years.
"I have honestly just learned how important teaching is and how valuable of a career it is and how much I love it," Trinity Livingston said. "There's a lot of uncertainty when you're deciding to go to college and so having this program where you can kind of confirm and set in stone that this is something you want to do for the rest of your life is absolutely amazing."
Staci Hubley-Taylor, the teacher of the program explains the goal of the opportunity for students.
"We've just kind of stepped up our game recently in really wanting to expand that pathway and give high schoolers the opportunity to get as much as they can here while they're with us so that when they get to college, they already have that one step ahead of the other students to know what it means to be a teacher," Hubley-Taylor said.
Livingston described what it means for her to be going into the field.
"Teaching is such a valuable career, like I said, and it's God's work as some people would say so I think that people getting this recognition is awesome," Livingston said.
Hubley-Taylor also shared more on the long-term goals of having the program in place.
"If we can grow some of our own students here into teachers and have them come back to us, that would be ideal that we keep our Huskies with us," Hubley-Taylor said.
Livingston said the Pathway Program makes her feel comfortable as she moves beyond the walls of Harlem High School.
"I know curriculum setups and stuff like that so it kind of helps me ease the nervousness and be more excited to go," Livingston said.
When it came to today's signing, Hubley-Taylor explained why Harlem decided to begin holding this event this year.
"Athletes get to sign to go to their schools to show their awesome talents in sports," Hubley-Taylor said. "Nationally schools have been having this teacher signing event and we thought why not do it here as well to showcase these kids who are committing their lives to be teachers in the future."
Livingston shared her feelings as the long-awaited signing day arrived.
"It's absolutely nerve wracking. It's also very exciting. I've been sitting on this for a while and so, the ability to actually sign and commit to it feels unreal but so exciting," Livingston said.