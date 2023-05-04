Harlem Community Center receives new grant amid childcare shortage

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After Harlem Community Center received a highly competitive $8.9 million dollar construction grant to go toward building a new childcare facility, parents are weighing in on the childcare shortage, and how this new center could alleviate the stress of parents finding adequate childcare.
"McChesney Park doesn't have any licensed childcare facility within its borders," Harlem Community Center Executive Director, Shannon Scheffel Said.
"People like early childcare that's near their homes or near where they work. Having something available to the families in the northern half of the county is really important to them."
After the COVID - 19 pandemic, local mother, Amanda Gorman, struggled to find childcare for her youngest daughter.
"I had a daycare lined up for my now two year old when she was an infant, so I could go back to work," said Gorman.
"Two weeks before she was supposed to go, they shut down the entire daycare for some family issues. It made sense [because] things happen, but it definitely put a huge strain on myself."
Amanda called over 45 childcare centers, an only two were available. Her current childcare provider may not even have enough room for her older children once they get out of school for the summer. This is the beginning of an ever growing spiral.
While there could be a variety of issues causing the shortage, the pandemic accelerated the problem.
"There are a lot of issues with employment right now," said Scheffel
"Finding qualified early childhood workers has been a challenge in the state of Illinois, since even before the pandemic, the pandemic just intensified the problem."
While staffing shortages seem to be the leading cause, the requirements to be a childcare provider has only intensified, and multiple childcare facilities, and in home daycares, closed due to the pandemic.
"What's really important is you look at the number of children that live in the community and the options that are available to them," said Scheffel.
"What you see is that there are more and more options available for children moving into preschool to prepare them for kindergarten and their school career, but those three and under still need a place to go to also."
While the problem persists, state funding is bringing benefits to communities, in bringing more early childcare, including the new facility in Machesney Park.