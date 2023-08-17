Harlem bringing speed to both sides of the ball this season

MACHESNEY PARK — The Harlem Huskies made history in 2022 with two playoff wins, and now they're looking for more this year.

They'll have a new starting quarterback this year, Derek Anderson, who will take the reins in his senior year.

The new quarterback will have a lot help with his rushing attack.

Running back Jahmani Muhammad was the NIC-10's leading rusher in his sophomore campaign.

The playmakers on offense have the QB feeling confident heading into the regular season.

"I don't think we have a weak link," Derek Anderson said. "Running the ball, passing the ball, we're just efficient. My game as a whole is well rounded, I've learned the offense inside and out."

"Derek makes sure he knows all his people," starting center Ayden Goodwin said. "He makes sure he has a connection with all of us and it really makes our offense tighter."

There's no shortage of speed and talent on the defensive side of the ball either. Every unit on that side of the ball is bringing speed and physicality to the field.

"We're really focusing more on speed," Harlem senior linebacker Joseph Holloway-Rockwell said. "We already got the strength, and now we got the speed."

"We're way more explosive than last year, way faster," Harlem senior and all-conference Linebacker Tim Wessels said. "It's crazy how good we look this year, I got some good sized teammates out there with me."

The Huskies play the Knights on the road to open up the regular season.