 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hard Rock releases renderings of new Rockford Casino

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As the new Hard Rock Casino is being built in Rockford, 13 WREX has obtained new renderings of what the campus will look like when completed.

All images are courtesy of Hard Rock Casino - Rockford.

Hard Rock Casino Image One
Hard Rock Casino Two
Hard Rock Casino Three
Hard Rock Casino Four
Hard Rock Casino Five
Hard Rock Casino Six
Hard Rock Casino Seven
Hard Rock Casino Eight

Tags

Recommended for you