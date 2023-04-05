Hard Rock Casino Rockford introduces three new live table games

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Winnebago and Rock Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Monday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 03/14/1985.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.70  1 am 4/05   9.2  9.3  9.3  9.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.82  5 pm 4/04         0.12       9.50  7 pm 4/11


&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford introduces three new live table games

HARD ROCK CASINO

ROCKFORD — On April 5, the Hard Rock Casino Rockford announced the addition of live table games after receiving formal approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

The new games are Live Blackjack, 3 Card Poker, and Ultimate Texas Hold'em.

The live table games will be available from 10:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

"We are thrilled to offer this highly requested amenity to our casino floor," saif Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Rockford. 

"We are extremely proud of the hard work our team dedicated to make it happen for our guests, and we thank the Illinois Gaming Board staff for working with us to bring live table games to Rockford."

As a result of the new live table games, 20 new employment positions at the Rockford casino, bringing the total number of current team members to approximately 300.

"As demand grows, more tables, game types and team members are inevitable," said Iafrate.

"Our second Table Games Dealer School will begin son with more to follow as we continue to add to our team."

