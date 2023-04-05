Hard Rock Casino Rockford introduces three new live table games

ROCKFORD — On April 5, the Hard Rock Casino Rockford announced the addition of live table games after receiving formal approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
The new games are Live Blackjack, 3 Card Poker, and Ultimate Texas Hold'em.
The live table games will be available from 10:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
"We are thrilled to offer this highly requested amenity to our casino floor," saif Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Rockford.
"We are extremely proud of the hard work our team dedicated to make it happen for our guests, and we thank the Illinois Gaming Board staff for working with us to bring live table games to Rockford."
As a result of the new live table games, 20 new employment positions at the Rockford casino, bringing the total number of current team members to approximately 300.
"As demand grows, more tables, game types and team members are inevitable," said Iafrate.
"Our second Table Games Dealer School will begin son with more to follow as we continue to add to our team."