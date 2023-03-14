Hard Rock Casino Donates $2,000 To African-American Resource Center At Booker

ROCKFORD — The African-American Resource Center at Booker received a donation from Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act totaling $2,000.
The AARC is a nonprofit facility that has multiple programs from education, recreational, and cultural. The center currently helps between 10 to 20 kids daily during the school year.
Hard Rock has now been donating money to specific organizations with the help of their patrons that don't cash in their vouchers for money. During Black History Money in February the vouchers were donated to the pool of money for the AARC. Hard Rock provides a matching donation to help with those funds for the nonprofits.
"We know that it isn't just about running a casino or entertainment business in house it's all about building roots in the community," said Miguel Pascual, Hard Rock Casino Rockford's director of human resource's. There's a wide array of organizations such as AARC, that focus on the enrichment and or the improvement of the community."
The money from the donation will be used to help offset expenses such as operation costs, and specialize field trips for the children. The next field trip the center is planning is on aviation which will take place at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
The center is a way for students of all ages to learn and move one step forward in life.
"It's important to start with the formative years, it's important to help them maintain and give them some life skills," said Karen Waller, operations manger for the African-American Resource Center. "We're going to help them self regulate some of their issues that they may have in school, or in their environment or in their family."