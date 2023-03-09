 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88
corridor, to 4 to 7 inches closer to the Wisconsin border.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel
difficult, particularly this afternoon through 11 PM this
evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Handling the heavier snow headed in this weekend

Snow shoveling

ROCKFORD — Landscaping companies who provide plowing services said there are extra challenges to get plows on the roads this month with the heavier snow coming in. 

"You're pushing a lot of weight compared to the light. When it's cold you the light, fluffier snow so you have to not push as much with your trucks. Most of our plowing's done with skid loaders, which can handle the heavy snow better but with trucks, you have to be careful with transmissions and motors," said Mike Sanders, the owner of Crimson Valley Landscaping. "The actual plows themselves because the snow will stick to the plows so it slows down production a little bit."

The winter weather hitting closer to the spring also provides the issue of having the snow plows continue to be prepared.

"We are starting to gear up for our landscaping season so starting earlier this week, a couple of the trucks that we were going through and starting to decommission we had to get the plows back on and get them going," Sanders said. 

The owner of Risen Lawn Cares says the snow melting quickly would allow for the plowing of the heavier snow to be easier.

"We're hoping that we get a melt off as well that kind of helps us get through things a little quicker. We're not having to go back because it will hopefully warm up enough mid-day tomorrow or morning," Patrick Flanigan said. 

Sanders said the main challenge today is getting the heavy snow taken care of in-time for the morning commute.

"The challenges of moving heavy, wet snow in a short amount of time to get everyone open in the morning," Sanders said. 

Both Crimson Valley Landscaping and Risen Lawn Care said they encourage their staff to remain hydrated and take care of themselves when out shoveling the heavier snow. 

