Halfway through the Rockford City Market season

ROCKFORD -- Meet at the Market on Friday, July 22 from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m.!
There will be 70 local vendors lining State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside out Rockford City Market building.
Attendees will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts, and much more.
This Friday marks the halfway point of the season and will be the final day for these vendors:
- The Rockford Brand
- Walden Woods Farm
- Louis Leathers
- Eternal Sunshine
- The Cheese People
Say goodbye before some new vendors start new week.
There will also be live music from Soul Review on the Main Stage and Cole Brandt on the Acoustic Stage.
A fire engine from the Rockford Fire Department will visit and the Jr. Chariots will be at the Market with Basketball Skills and Drills.