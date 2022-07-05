Hairstylist say the Crown Act is long overdue

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Hairstylist say the Crown Act is long overdue

  • 0
CROWN

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Local Hairstylist is hopeful that the crown act will bring future change. 

 

On June 30th Illinois Governor Pritzker Signed the Crown Act. Crown is an acronym for creating respectful and open workplace for natural hair. 

The purpose of the bill is to protect black and brown people from being discriminated against or even being denied employment for wearing the natural hairstyle of their choice.  

Hairstylist and Loctician Latia Turner says that the crown act is long overdue and that her as well as salons clients have had to conform in the past to ensure job security.  

"We come up with a plan of what works and what doesn't work a schedule as to when to get their maintenance and when not to get their Maintenance because some jobs are not ok with the loose roots, they want it tamed all the time which could not be healthy for the Locs." 

I've seen the stress that it causes the clients the emotional toll that it takes for them to have to compromise who they really are or who they truly feel they are and how they want to express themselves and maybe the opportunity to pay their bills and keep their job and stuff like that." Said Turner. 

Rockford University Career Development program agrees that the Crown Act has been needed for some time. 

"I'm glad that people of color will feel protected by this act and they do have a law in place to represent the ability to be authentic with your expressions" said Chelsea Minor Rockford University Career Development Director.  

The Crown Act will officially go into effect in January of 2023. 