Hairstylist say the Crown Act is long overdue

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Local Hairstylist is hopeful that the crown act will bring future change.
On June 30th Illinois Governor Pritzker Signed the Crown Act. Crown is an acronym for creating respectful and open workplace for natural hair.
The purpose of the bill is to protect black and brown people from being discriminated against or even being denied employment for wearing the natural hairstyle of their choice.
Hairstylist and Loctician Latia Turner says that the crown act is long overdue and that her as well as salons clients have had to conform in the past to ensure job security.
"We come up with a plan of what works and what doesn't work a schedule as to when to get their maintenance and when not to get their Maintenance because some jobs are not ok with the loose roots, they want it tamed all the time which could not be healthy for the Locs."
I've seen the stress that it causes the clients the emotional toll that it takes for them to have to compromise who they really are or who they truly feel they are and how they want to express themselves and maybe the opportunity to pay their bills and keep their job and stuff like that." Said Turner.
Rockford University Career Development program agrees that the Crown Act has been needed for some time.
"I'm glad that people of color will feel protected by this act and they do have a law in place to represent the ability to be authentic with your expressions" said Chelsea Minor Rockford University Career Development Director.
The Crown Act will officially go into effect in January of 2023.