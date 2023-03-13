Habitat For Humanity breaks ground on new Rockford housing project

ROCKFORD — Habitat Humanity has broken ground on a new project to build 30 homes for families in need.
This development is taking place in the Emerson Estate Subdivision near Auburn Highschool.
Monday Habitat For Humanity broke ground with laying the foundation for the initial seven homes. The goal is to fill those houses with families searching for more affordable housing.
Construction Manager, Jack Turner, has seen many projects similar to this one from start to finish and is happy to see this vacant piece of the land being put to good use.
"It is amazing from the ground up and then to see the development of everything we were here just laying out lots like today and they are digging right behind us and just seeing the families get in there,” said Turner.
Once the foundation and slabs have been completed they will move on to constructing the homes and moving families in by October.