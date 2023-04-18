Habitat For Humanity breaks ground on new affordable housing in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Habitat For Humanity is breaking ground on new affordable housing units in the Emerson Estates Subdivision.
This development aims to provide more low-cost housing to families in need throughout the Stateline and Rockford.
The organization had already been working on six lots to kick off work in the neighborhood.
Next month they plan on starting on two more lots and completing foundations. Once the foundations are complete they will start construction of the homes.
Construction Manager, Jack Turner, says they have a lot of work left to do but they have been making good progress.
"We filled the foundations with gravel and added lime. At the moment we have plumbers staying ahead of us getting all of the underground plumbing in,” said Turner.
According to Executive Director, Keri Asevedo, they plan on having new 30 homes built in the Emerson Estates Subdivision. She looks forward to helping bring the community together.
"I think what’s cool about habitat is being able to work in these subdivisions and homes. Over the years we are not just building a home we are building a community. We are building a network of kids who are going to know each other and ride the school bus together,” said Asevedo.
Habitat For Humanity plans on moving in families this fall.