Habitat for Humanity and Hononegah High School Come Together On Housing

ROCKTON — The Rockford Area Habitat For Humanity is partnering with Hononegah High School to build affordable housing in Rockford.
16 high school students are working daily to build walls for the organization. These walls will then be lifted and added to the homes Habitat For Humanity build.
Keri Osevedo, the Executive Director at the Rockford Area Habitat For Humanity, says the partnership between the two groups bring good opportunities for everyone involved.
"I serve on Hononegah's Advisory Council so we have been integrated into the school system and have a really cool opportunity to kind of build that relationship with them," Osevedo said.
This partnership is in its second year. Jason Glodowski, the Industrial and Engineering teacher who works with the students says they are proud of what they were able to accomplish last year.
"Last year seeing some of those kids go out to the build site and really taking pride in their work and workmanship and knowing that somebody is going to live in this house that they're building. It was neat to see a lot of the kids take a lot of pride in that," Glodowski said.
Hononegah High School Senior, Jessup Krieg, says the students involved in the project are excited to see what they are able to do this year.
"It's definitely a good or big thing we look forward to so it's a nice field trip to have and it's a nice experience I guess," Krieg said.
Osevedo says this partnership benefits both the Habitat For Humanity as well as the high school students.
"This is a win-win, mostly for the students that get that hands-on opporotunity but for us because we get to serve another family," Osevedo said.
Hononegah High School hopes to extend the curriculum next year to allow for students to be present at Habitat For Humanity job sites daily.