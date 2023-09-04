Gunman kills father-in-law, injures son in DeWitt County incident

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. — Police say that a gunman has killed his father-in-law and wounded his son in a Sunday incident.

On Sunday, September 3 around 3:23 p.m., DeWitt County CenCom received reports of an active shooter in the 600 block of Kenney Road in DeWitt County.

Sheriff's Deputies found one of the victims in a car on Illinois Route 54 and Jordan Street in Kenney.

The victim, later identified as Clinton resident Kigan Antonio Munoz, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Warner Hospital in Clinton and later transferred to Carle Hospital in Champaign.

The victim remains in stable condition at this time.

Four other occupants had remained hidden from the suspect on the scene.

Law enforcement personnel were able to get the four hidden victims to safety.

While speaking to the other victims, Sheriff's Deputies were able to confirm that a fifth person, later identified as 78-year-old rural Kenney resident John Wesley "Wes" Anderson, was fatally wounded.

DeWitt Sheriff said in a later Facebook post that residents who were asked to leave the area for their safety can return:

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement has identified the suspect as Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz.

Munoz measures 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Munoz is thought to have left the scene in a White 2019 Honda Accord.

Both Anderson and Munoz are related to the suspect.

Anderson is Munoz's father-in-law and Kigan Munoz is the suspect's son.

Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz is still at large. This is an ongoing investigation