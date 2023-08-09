Guilford ready to prove themselves all over again after breakout 2022 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Vikings are coming off one of their best seasons in years after ending their eight year playoff drought. They were the surprise of the NIC-10 last year, posting a regular season record of 7-2.

Two of those seven wins were in some huge games against the Harlem Huskies and Belvidere North Blue Thunder. While last season leaves a strong foundation, the Vikes know they'll have to prove themselves all over again in a tough NIC-10 conference.

The first step is bringing some physicality to the field.

"Be the hardest hitters," Senior Grant Nelson said. "We need to set the tone on the first play and keep it going throughout the whole game."

"We pride ourselves on a tough d-line, tough defense," Senior Devlin Oliver said. "We just come out and hit, we expect you to hit us, we're going to hit you."

Tony Capriotti is entering his third season as head coach of the Vikings, he says it starts inside the trenches.

"It all starts up front," Capriotti said. "You have to win inside and set the tone with physicality."

The Vikings open up the season on the road for a Thursday night game against Belvidere.