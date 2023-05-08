Guilford and Harlem High Schools celebrate college signings

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Three NIC-10 seniors celebrated their commitments to their future college sports on Monday.
Over at Guilford High School, two of their senior swimmers signed to their future teams. Ruby Poffinbarger signed to Monmouth College and Mikayla Durkin will head to the East Carolina University pool.
Over at Harlem, one of their top senior basketball players signed to his future college team. Dane Dailing committed to Milwaukee Area Technical College. The Rising-Stars All-Star will join a Division Two Stormers team that just won its first NJCAA Championship in program history.