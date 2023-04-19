Growing conditions with differing temperatures in the Stateline

WREX — As growing season gets underway, some have had to adjust their typical crop planting.
A farmer explained how this time of year is especially tricky when it comes to growing.
"It's April, so you know, we could get real cold and stay real cold all the way through May. This has happened before," Cody Book said. "It looks like our trend is going to be a little bit of a mild situation."
He also explained how our mild winter has made growing more difficult for them as well.
"When we did get real cold we had snow cover that insulated the ground. So, I mean in general a mild winter is like we're in Missouri or Kentucky. We're not used to winter like that," Book said.
Book gave more details on the temperatures needed to keep the plants safe.
"We can probably sit in the 60s and 70s. Night time temperatures are probably matter more. Way down under 40 degrees is risky for anything that is in the ground," Book said.
A local greenhouse said now may not be the time to head outdoors for yard work just yet.
"The most important thing that people need to know right now is that we're experiencing warmer temperatures but in the next week it's going to drop back down a little bit to more of a normal spring temperature. So, we want to be sure that we're not jumping the gun and planting flowers and plants too soon," said Jessica Salisbury, Village Green CEO.
She also reminds us of having patience for just a little bit longer before planting those flowers and vegetables.
"I know everybody is excited and wants to get out in the yard and wants to plant but just remember that if it gets below 45 degrees, we should start to be concerned about a lot of plant materials, especially annuals," Salisbury said.
Illinois currently grows the 2nd-most corn of any state in the U.S.