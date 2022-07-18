 Skip to main content
Group of teens charged for stealing car, having multiple guns

On Sunday, July 17 around 10:30 p.m., Rockford Police officers saw a vehicle, reported stolen from Elgin, in the area of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue.

The vehicle parked in an alley in the 600 block of Acorn Street.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw five occupants.

The driver, a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody along with three juvenile females occupants.

The fifth occupant left the vehicle, ran away, and could not be found.

Once inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun with an extended magazine, another handgun with a light attachment, and additional ammunition.

The 15-year-old driver was later taken to Juvenile Detention.

After the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case, the following charges were issued:

Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Juvenile Female, 15, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

Juvenile Female, 14, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

Juvenile Female, 14, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle

