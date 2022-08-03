 Skip to main content
Groundhog saved by Rockford Fire Department

groundhog generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In an August 3 tweet sent at 3:21 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department posted a picture of a groundhog, accompanied by the message: 

"Engine 6 was returning from a medical call when a concerned citizen stopped them to say they came across a groundhog stuck in a chain link fence. Engine 6 was able to cut the chain link fence and release the groundhog, preventing it from further injury." 

