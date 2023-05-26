Grilling safety and tips as Memorial Day approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Memorial Day weekend is here which means it's time to fire up the grill and cook some burgers, hotdogs, and pork chops.
This weekend is one of the busiest times for grilling whether its deciding to use a charcoal, propane grill or even a smoker.
Your local ACE Hardware store has plenty of options to choose from from Weber gas, charcoal, and Blackstone griddles. ACE Hardware also has all the necessary accessories from seasonings, sauces, and smoker chips. There are also grill covers for when your grill is not in use.
If you decide to use a propane tank there a few tips to look out for. Make sure to turn your valve all the way off so it doesn't leak gas, and check your burners before hand to make sure they will ignite properly.
With any grill its always good to clean off any left over food and grease otherwise a grease fire may start.
"One of the bigger causes of the grill fires is that flare up from all the fat and the grease," said ACE Hardware Manager Tyler Gorsegner.
The Rockford Fire Department says, to double check over the grill and remove anything flammable around the grill itself. If a grill does catch on fire make sure to have an extinguisher on hand.
"If you do have a grease fire, it is important to make sure that you have the appropriate kind of extinguisher nearby," said RFD Arson Investigator Michael Schnaper. "We don't want to dump water on grease, it's just going to spread the fire and ABC extinguishers you're going to use them the same as in your kitchen.
ADT lists the following tips of how to put out a grease fire:
- Turn off the stove
- Cover the pot, pan, or fryer with a lid
- Douse the fire with anything other than water — baking soda, salt, or a fire extinguisher.