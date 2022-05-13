Great Downtown Open House event scheduled for May 21

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Great Downtown Open House event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 from noon until 2 a.m. and is open to the community.
Activities include, but are not limited to:
- Music in numerous venues
- I Bike Rockford ride
- Art Show at Union accompanied by beer and wine
- Spoken Word and Cooperative Painting Event at the Underground Art Gallery
- 317 Art Collective closing reception of "Comorbidity: A Mental Health Awareness Event" from 2 to 10 p.m.
- Live performance from Glitter at 7 p.m.
- Specials at Rockford Roasting Company in the Embassy Suites Hotel
- Free trolley rides along the river sponsored by the park district
- DJs Balta Ramirez and Ricky Hernandez at Union at 112 North 2nd Street from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
"It's time to see what's new in downtown, as well as your old favorites that are still going strong," says Ed McCullough, Director of the 501(c)(3) organization, The Element.
"Let's get out and enjoy all that Rockford has to offer."