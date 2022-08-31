 Skip to main content
Grant funding to provide relief for victims of Stephenson County floods

Flash flooding on N. Greenfield Dr. in Freeport
Richard Montgomery

FREEPORT (WREX) — Some relief is coming to victims of floods in Stephenson County through a grant announced Wednesday.

City of Freeport and Stephenson County officials have announced a $10,000 grant which will go to those affected by flooding on Aug. 7 and 8.

The grant, from the Illinois REALTORS Relief Foundation, allows residents of flood-affected areas to apply for up to $500 in support.

The funding can be used to help cover the cost of a monthly mortgage payment, rental fees for temporary shelter, and unreimbursed losses because of the flood.

Neeley Erickson, Government Affairs Director for Northwestern Illinois Realtors, says residents are using the funds to replace important appliances, such as water heaters and HVAC systems.

"Some had finished basements and had more than four feet of water in the basement, so they have had to rip out carpeting and they've had to rip out drywall," Erickson says. "They are using them for the expenses to rebuild their homes."

Aid will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who want to apply for the funding should apply before Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The application form can be filled out online here.

