Grant could get electric vehicles into RPS students' hands

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 50-thousand-dollar grant is being given to Rockford Public Schools to incorporate electric vehicles in driver's education courses.
ComEd wants to introduce its electric vehicles for, an education program to the Rockford School District.
If approved by the school board, 50 thousand dollars in grant funding will be given to Jefferson High School.
That money will then go towards purchasing one electric vehicle and a charger for the school's driver's education courses.
ComEd External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp says the program's goal is to give students more knowledge in the classroom and behind the wheel.
"We want to get students acclimated with the electric vehicles because they are the way of the future. They are becoming more and more on the roadways as we speak. For students to have the opportunity in high school to drive an electric vehicle, becomes use to promote, it reduces carbon footprint, and reduces the pollution in the air," said Gaulrapp.
If the program is approved, the district will have the money before the new year, and students could be driving the electric vehicles by spring.
*We will update this story as we learn more about the School Board's decision.*