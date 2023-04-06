Grant available for homeowners and renters affected by recent storms

ROCKFORD — Area realtors announced a new grant for both homeowners and renters affected by the recent storms.
The grant is $25,000 and each recepient can recieved a maxximum of $500 to go towards storm damage.
The Government Affair Director for the Illinois Realtors shared how they hope this grant can benefit those who had property damage.
"They definitely need to have that home fixed so then you have safe and secure housing and renters need to be able to have housing available to them after something like this while they wait to get back in," Government Affair Director, Neeley Erickson, said. "We’re hoping that that $500 will at least be helpful as a starting point for renters and homeowners as they get back and recoup from what had happened.”
Neeley also explained who is eligible to apply for this grant.
“You can be a homeowner or a renter. As long as you were affected by the tornado that came thru. If it was free branches that fell onto your roof and you need some new roofing shingles, if you had a hole put inside of your roof because a tree fell so hard, if you had siding that was blown off the side of your home, fencing damage, deck damage, all that type of stuff," Erickson said. "The funds can be used for your insurance deductible or to help pay for a contractor to come in and make your home whole again.”
Applications are now open for those looking to apply following the storms.