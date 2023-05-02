Grandmother moves child to safety after apartment catches fire

ROCKFORD — A grandmother is receiving treatment after putting out a fire inside her apartment complex.
Fire crews responded to the 3100 Block of Prial Ave. after 9:30 p.m.
According to a release, there were conflicting reports of a child trapped inside an apartment unit that caught fire.
Upon arrival, the first fire company reported light smoke. They found and extinguished a small fire in apartment #11 on the third floor. Fire crews searched the unit, but did not find anything.
Later, fire crews learned the child was moved to safety by their grandmother who lived on the first floor. Fire officials say she went back upstairs and used a fire extinguisher to put out the original fire.
The grandmother was found with other residents outside of the building. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The child was examined, but was not transported to the hospital.
Fire crews cleared the smoke and rendered the apartment complex safe for tenants to return. The American Red Cross is currently assisting residents of apartment #11.
Smoke detectors were both found not working and removed in some parts of the complex.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.